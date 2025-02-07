Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 10 (finale): Surprises ahead?

Next week on Showtime, you are going to have a chance to see Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 10 — the finale is here! Do you want to know more about what’s coming?

Well, the first order of business here is that there are multiple villains at this point front and center for the show. You’ve got Brian Moser out there wrecking total havoc and getting revenge. Meanwhile, Aaron Spencer was able to get away … but that was also a part of the plan. Dexter knew that he was not going to be able to resist chasing down Nicky now that the threat was out there.

Moving into the finale now, it does appear rather obvious that we are going to see Dexter do whatever he can to chase down Patrick Dempsey’s character. Yet, at the same time, he does not know what may also be happening with his brother. Harry is probably going to do whatever he can to take care of Brian; however, it could lead to his undoing. This is someone who obviously holds a deep grudge because of the past.

What we’re trying to say here is that the end of Original Sin this season could very-well contain some of the bigger jaw-droppers that we’ve seen so far, and also key pieces of the origin story for Dexter Morgan that was never known about until now. A cliffhanger is always possible, but we tend to think that above all else, we’re just eager to see more stuff set up for the sequel series in Dexter: Resurrection, which has already started production and is slated to come on the air this summer.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

