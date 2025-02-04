Dexter: Resurrection premiere date: A February 2025 update

Is there a chance that we’re going to learn more about a Dexter: Resurrection premiere date between now and the end of February?

Well, let’s just begin this piece by noting the following: It is perhaps easier than ever before to be chomping at the bit for more intel! Filming has already begun for the next chapter of the show starring Michael C. Hall, and we imagine that this is something that will last for at least the next few months. Given that the prequel series in Original Sin is going to finish airing on Valentine’s Day, of course it would make sense to use it to further hype up the new show!

Now, we do think that there is going to be at least some news on Resurrection between now and the end of the month, mostly because there are some reveals that it would be silly to hide — especially when it comes to new possible additions to the mix. However, at the same time we do tend to think that a premiere date is probably too early to single out just because the show is a good four months away. (Remember that Clyde Phillips has suggested previously that the series will be coming out in June.)

Odds are, a more exact premiere date is going to be revealed around the spring, possibly even at a time in which Yellowjackets season 3 is wrapping up. Hopefully, around that time we will also learn more about the future of Original Sin — both it and also Resurrection are set up to potentially last for several seasons, so that is another thing you have to take into consideration right now.

What are you most excited to see from Dexter: Resurrection when it does eventually premiere?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

