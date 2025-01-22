Dexter: Resurrection spoilers: Uma Thurman reacts to role

For those who missed the big news yesterday, Dexter: Resurrection got a significant casting jolt with Uma Thurman coming on board.

So who is the legendary actress playing? Think along the lines here of “Charley, the ‘Head of Security’ for mysterious billionaire Leon Prater. A former Special Ops officer, Charley worked various high-level private security jobs before taking on her position as the resourceful and meticulous right-hand woman for Prater.” This certainly suggests that we are also getting a casting for Charley before too long, so that’s another thing to look out for.

So what is Thurman herself saying about the new part? Let’s just say that she is keeping things short and sweet for now. In a new post on her Instagram Stories, the actress wrote “gotta love it!” alongside the announcement of her joining the role. We expect her to be around for at least the bulk of this season, but we’ll see what happens after that. Remember for a moment here that Resurrection is meant to be a multi-season show, so this is not one of those series that has some sort of obviously-defined end to it. This is not the same as Dexter: New Blood (pictured above), which was always meant to be a limited series.

No matter where things go from here, getting Uma is a great start for a franchise that does seem to be set on getting big names to get on board. Remember that Original Sin managed to secure both Patrick Dempsey and Sarah Michelle Gellar for major roles, and each one of them have impressive resumes.

In the end, Dexter: Resurrection is slated to premiere come June — be on the lookout for more news leading up to it.

What are you most excited to see from Uma Thurman on Dexter: Resurrection?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

