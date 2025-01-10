Dexter: Resurrection season 1 filming officially kicks off

While we may be waiting still for some time to see Dexter: Resurrection officially premiere on Showtime, there is good news to share today. After all, production has officially kicked off on the start of the series!

Director Marcos Siega recently confirmed that the cast and crew are now back at it, but what is perhaps most curious about the image of the director’s slate (as captured by Dexter Daily) is it being surrounded in snow. This makes us think that on some level, the next chapter of this franchise is going to take place around the Iron Lake setting that we saw on Dexter: New Blood and then the opening minutes of Original Sin, where Michael C. Hall’s character was carted off to the hospital.

Based on everything that we have seen and heard so far, you are not going to be seeing Hall again on the prequel series, with the plan instead being to save a lot of the great stuff for this product in particular. We know that Resurrection will feature some other familiar faces, whether it be James Remar (Harry), Jack Alcott (Harrison), or David Zayas (Batista). The larger question is what form the story will take since it is hard to imagine that Angel and Harrison can peacefully coexist with Dexter at this point. Everything is complicated and messy.

The biggest thing that we can at least note for now is that it was never planned for Resurrection to be some one-season thing. The idea here is for this to potentially last a while and if that is the case, we could be bearing witness to some sort of elaborate cat-and-mouse showcase.

Now that filming is underway, what are you most eager for with Dexter: Resurrection?

