Dexter: Resurrection spoilers: David Zayas back as Batista

After weeks of rumors, it does appear that the story of Dexter: Resurrection is starting to take at least some shape at Showtime. Also, it will include some familiar faces beyond Michael C. Hall.

According to a report from Deadline, David Zayas and Jack Alcott are officially poised to return as Angel Batista and Harrison Morgan, confirming rumors that have been out there for some time. Meanwhile, the network / Paramount+ has also re-confirmed that James Remar will be on board as Harry, something that the actor himself noted was going to happen not that long ago.

The presence of both Batista and Harrison is going to be interesting given that neither was with Dexter at the end of New Blood — though, to be specific, Harrison thought that he’d killed his father and he was gone. We tend to think that his inclusion is going to be polarizing given that it was in the aforementioned limited series; Batista, meanwhile, is almost universally loved as a character. He had a guest appearance on New Blood, and it will be nice to see him back in a larger stint.

Are there still some other people from the original show who could show up here and there? We tend to think so, but with filming happening in New York, you would have to justify their inclusion. We have a hard time thinking that this setting is going to be serving as a double for Miami, and we tend to think that the Big Apple is going to play a big part in the next chapter of Dexter’s story.

For now, prepare to see Dexter: Resurrection air this coming summer — there should be more intel leading up to it.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

