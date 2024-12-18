Dexter: Resurrection premiere date: Early reveal hopes

As we dive further and further into Dexter: Original Sin on Showtime, it is not lost on us that Dexter: Resurrection is out there. It would be great to get some more intel on it within the relatively near future, but it certainly feels that for now, a lot more patience is going to be required.

After all, filming is not currently set to kick off until next month and by virtue of that, we imagine that in January, there are a lot of other information that will start to surface on either the cast or the story. So, does that mean that a premiere date is also going to come out? Well, let’s get a little bit more into that for now…

For those who are not currently aware for whatever reason, we are going to be waiting a while to see this sequel series out there. At the moment, the expectation is that Resurrection will surface in June. If that does end up being the case, we tend to think that a specific announcement will probably come out in the spring. This is after Original Sin is done, and we do tend to think that Yellowjackets will be the major series that is on the air at that point.

One thing we will be infinitely curious about when we do get to the premiere of the sequel series is just how popular it will end up being. Dexter: New Blood managed to be one of the biggest series in the entire history of the network; can Resurrection live up to that? Or, is there going to be a lot more frustration that is laid out by the endings to the other shows?

