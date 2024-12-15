Dexter: Resurrection cast: Is more news coming soon?

Given the premiere of Original Sin this weekend on Paramount+ and Showtime, it makes sense to think about Dexter: Resurrection. After all, the opening minutes of the prequel really set the stage for it! We learned within the first episode that Michael C. Hall’s character is still alive, and the whole “watching his life flash before his eyes” phenomenon is the basis for what we are seeing now.

Eventually, though, Dexter Morgan will be getting out of that hospital, and we tend to think personally that he will take off somewhere else to start over again. Can he really just stay put in Iron Lake after all that has transpired? Given that Resurrection is not meant to be a limited series, there is a chance that he could put down roots elsewhere … and we are certainly eager to see that.

With all of this said, let’s just go ahead and talk more about the cast. When could we learn more there? Well, given that production is starting off in January, there’s a good chance that big announcements will be made around then. One of the things that we learned from Original Sin is that the show used many of the same people in casting as some of the Taylor Sheridan universe — hence, why we have big names here like Sarah Michelle Gellar and Patrick Dempsey. We imagine that there are also going to be opportunities to see a few familiar faces on the next show.

After all, why wouldn’t you want to square off with Dexter Morgan? Also, given the likelihood that the sequel series is a big hit, it feels like Paramount is going to be able to afford bringing on more or less whoever they want.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

