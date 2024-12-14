Dexter: Resurrection teaser: Early hope for season 2?

There are a number of things to look forward to collectively ahead of the Dexter: Resurrection premiere on Showtime. What is a good place to start?

For us personally, we tend to think it is simply stating this: We are not looking at a New Blood sort of situation here where it is designated as a limited series from the start. While a season 2 may not necessarily be confirmed, at the same time it seems like there is a legitimately great chance that it happens.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a preview that is only fifteen seconds and contains no new footage. This is hardly a surprise, given that Dexter: Resurrection is not planning to start production until we get at least to next month. Yet, it does explicitly state that the goal of this show is to merely see the story “continue.” There is no explicit word that the new series is designed to show you how Dexter Morgan’s journey ends. This goes along with past comments from years ago from Michael C. Hall, where he explicitly discussed that this could be a multi-season show. This is not one where there is some explicit goal to have a lot of loose ends tied together.

How will Dexter actually survive? That is the big question now given that so many people now know the truth about who he is, including his own son who is still actively out there after New Blood. The stakes are going to be high, and we certainly hope that there are some great people cast to be a part of this journey in some shape or form.

