Dexter: Resurrection premiere date: EP narrows down window

We knew heading into the premiere of Dexter: Original Sin this week on Showtime that another series was coming in Resurrection. Today, let’s just say that we have even more great news to share.

In a new interview with Discussing Film, executive producer Clyde Phillips confirmed that filming for the Michael C. Hall sequel series is going to be starting up at some point in January. Not only that, but the series is slated to premiere in June — that’s not too bad, all things considered!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see all of our Dexter: Resurrection coverage

As for what we know at the moment about the new show, a lot of it really just comes down to big questions that we saw in the Original Sin premiere. Was it Angela who brought him to the hospital? Also, how in the world is he going to take off now? It is easy to argue that he can’t just stay in Iron Lake now and he needs to find a new start somewhere else. Harrison is also still out there, but we have a hard time thinking that he will be a part of Dexter: Resurrection right away, if ever. The end of their story felt somewhat definitive, and Harrison may be off now trying to find some remnants of his own life.

The last thing that we can note, at least for now, is that the plan is for Resurrection to potentially become some sort of multi-season show. It does not have to just become a series that comes and goes in the same way as New Blood, and that is certainly not something we’d want. We’re also not sure that anyone out there would, all things considered!

Related – Get some more news now when it comes to Dexter: Original Sin, including more on what else is ahead

What do you most want to see when it comes to Dexter: Resurrection over on Showtime?

Are you more excited about the premiere of Original Sin? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







