Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 2 spoilers: The adjustment

After the premiere today on Showtime and Paramount+, do you want to learn more about Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 2?

Well, we should start off here by simply noting that the series is going to air new installments every week, but we’re not personally expecting to see Michael C. Hall in the flesh during a lot of them. If that happens, we’ll consider it a surprise since the show wants you to stick around for Resurrection, the new present-day series coming down the road.

For now, we tend to think that Dexter: Original Sin is going to stay focused on the past and with that, give you a larger sense of what really matters from his origins. The episode 2 synopsis also serves as a table-setter for the title character’s new job:

Dexter adjusts to his new job as a forensics intern at Miami Metro; Deb lashes out at her dad by engaging in petty criminal behavior.

A lot of this is basically akin to what you would expect. Dexter Morgan is clearly adept at what he does, but he does so much of it while harboring a dark secret. Meanwhile, Deb lives her life out loud, regardless of whether or not that causes problems for others. We know that at some point, she is able to better harness that energy; however, there may be something fun that comes with watching so much of this chaos play out here over time. Be prepared for a lot of entertainment, but we hope that a season-long Big Bad is also going to emerge here at some point over time.

We know that Showtime has been pretty enigmatic about what the larger story here is; we’ll just have to wiat and see why that is.

