Dexter: Original Sin video: More from Patrick Dempsey, cast

The premiere of Dexter: Original Sin is coming to Showtime in just a matter of one week’s time — are you ready to dive in?

First and foremost here, let’s remind you that this show is going to be right when Dexter Morgan is kicking off his career. This is very much an origin story as to how he gets close to dead bodies, and the path that leads to him being one of the most notorious serial killers in television history.

We do think that on some level, the producers and/or the network must have realized that there could be some hesitancy around the project. How have they compensated for that? The answer there is rather simple: By bringing you some of the biggest names possible in the cast! Not only do you have Christian Slater playing Dexter’s father Harry, but also new characters played by Grey’s Anatomy alum Patrick Dempsey and Buffy herself in Sarah Michelle Gellar. These two are going to play huge roles in the story and by virtue of that, our advice is simply to get excited for whatever is planned from here on out.

If you head over here, you can see a new video where much of the Dexter: Original Sin cast (including Patrick Gibson, who is playing young Dexter) describes the show and sets the stage. The presence of Clyde Phillips as executive producer is significant here for us, given that he has been involved in some of the best that the franchise has had to offer over the years.

Also, remember here that Michael C. Hall is also still involved here, and is an executive producer behind the scenes.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

