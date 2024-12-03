Dexter: Original Sin star Patrick Gibson on young Dexter Morgan

For those who are not aware for whatever reason, the premiere of Dexter: Original Sin is coming to Showtime one week from Friday. Also, you better believe that we are excited for it! How can you not be?

Now if you have not heard too much about the new show as of yet, why not take a moment here to set the stage? The action takes place many years before the OG hit, back when the title character was effectively in training at Miami Metro. Harry was still alive, and he and some other characters were still finding their place in the world.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see all of our Dexter: Resurrection coverage!

If you head over to the link here, you can see a video in which star Patrick Gibson sets the table for his version of Dexter Morgan. This is someone who is still struggling to control a lot of his urges to kill, while also still learning some of the rules from his father Harry. A lot of is on-the-job training will be done with Sarah Michelle Gellar’s character, someone who feels like a perfect new addition to this world.

There are a couple of big-time reasons why Dexter: Original Sin has us excited. For starters, this show has a chance to give us insight into things that the Michael C. Hall Dexter either forgot about; or, things that he was not aware of in an earlier part of his life. Meanwhile, it does seem as though it may have some sort of connective tissue here to the upcoming Dexter: Resurrection, the next show in the franchise that is going to bring Hall back as the main character. He is still involved in the prequel, and you will hear his voice as the narrator / person inside Dexter’s head.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion now regarding Dexter: Original Sin, including the full trailer

What do you most want to see moving into the Dexter: Original Sin premiere?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do that, remember to also come back here for all sorts of further updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







