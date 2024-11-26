Dexter: Original Sin trailer includes a present-day surprise

We’ve known for a good while now that the Dexter: Original Sin prequel series would be launching on Showtime next month. Now, there is a whole new reason to be excited.

Today, the network unveiled a new preview for the upcoming show, and while it is primarily set in the past, we do have an important slice of life (pun intended) thrown here: The reason why this story is being told.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can get a much larger sense of what exactly it is we are talking about here. This preview basically confirms that Dexter Morgan is still alive following the New Blood finale, which is another reminder that there is another show coming in Dexter: Resurrection down the road. Michael C. Hall’s character is taken off to the emergency room and on the way there, his life flashes before his eyes.

In a way, the entirety of Original Sin will be told through memories in his head, which is why Hall is going to be around as the narrator. Patrick Gibson, meanwhile, will star as the younger version of Dexter in the show itself. The cast also includes Molly Brown as Deb, Christian Slater as Harry, and new characters played by Sarah Michelle Gellar and Patrick Dempsey. The synopsis below sets the table further:

Set in 1991 Miami, DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN follows Dexter (Patrick Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry (Christian Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement’s radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.

