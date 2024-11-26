Dexter: Original Sin star Patrick Gibson on expectations

Next month on Showtime, you are going to have a chance to see Dexter: Original Sin premiere — and with that, the beginning of an origin story.

From the original series alone, let alone New Blood, it may be fair to say that you know a good bit about Dexter Morgan already. However, at the same time, can’t you argue that there are still some ways that this show could surprise us? There may be parts of Dexter’s past that he neglected to mention on the original story; or, some things that he is not altogether privy to.

So is Patrick Gibson ready for the responsibility of playing one of television’s most notable roles, one that also carries with it a great deal of scrutiny? It is fair to wonder. For now, here is what the actor did have to say on the subject to The Hollywood Reporter:

“I’m not sure if I’m fully prepared for this because I don’t know what’s to come, but I know that once it’s out in the world, it doesn’t really have anything to do with me anymore … I’m hoping I can bring some of myself to this character while also honoring what [Michael C. Hall] did.”

Now, do not worry as to whether or not Hall is going to approve of Gibson’s performance — he has already signed off, and remember that he is also going to be a narrator on the prequel. That is without even mentioning the fact that he has his own continuation of the franchise coming in Dexter: Resurrection, which will start filming next year and is under a heavy veil of mystery at the moment.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

