The Bachelor renewed for season 30 at ABC; new showrunner

While we do think that a renewal for The Bachelor is more or less a foregone conclusion, there is comfort in having it be official!

According to a report from Deadline, the reality dating show will be coming back for a season 30 at some point down the road; not only that, but Scott Teti (currently the boss of Bachelor in Paradise) will be coming on board as showrunner.

Even though the new season of Paradise has yet to even air, this promotion to the flagship show does indicate that ABC has faith in his creative ideas, and then also his ability to foster a working environment behind the scenes. This is something that the series has struggled in the past, and we hope that everything is more smooth sailing from here on out.

So while it is great to know this arm of the franchise is coming back, at the same time we are still eager to learn who will actually be the next lead! Typically this show chooses their stars from The Bachelorette, but Jenn Tran’s season was on a good year ago. Is that really the best move? You could choose someone from Paradise, but we almost wonder if this is one of those times to go outside of the franchise with either a known figure or someone you can use to market to people who have not watched The Bachelor in years. That could be valuable if the goal here is to expand the audience, and try to catch up to shows like Love Island and Love is Blind, which honestly feel so much more relevant in this current era of television.

We anticipate that season 30 will air in midseason; think along the lines of January or February.

