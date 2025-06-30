Bachelor in Paradise 10 spoilers: New promo shows Golden dates

In just one week’s time, the premiere of Bachelor in Paradise season 10 is finally going to arrive — so why wait to get more info on it now?

We know that there are going to be elements of the first nine seasons mixed into this one, as once again former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants are going to be a tropical locale doing what they can to find love. This time around they are in Costa Rica, and this is where the stuff arrives. There are going to be some sort of challenges this season and at some point, cast members from the Golden Bachelor / Bachelorette are going to turn up.

All of this brings us to the latest preview for Bachelor in Paradise now! If you head over to The Wrap right now you can see a new extended look for what lies ahead. Front and center here are the Goldens, and you can see two familiar faces in Faith and Kathy on dates with some other people from the franchise.

We really do hope that the Golden twist does bring something exciting and different to this show, mostly because it desperately needs to do something to stand out more from what we’ve seen in the past. If there is one major criticism that we have for the past eight seasons of this franchise, it is that they were all WAY too repetitive and we were tired of seeing the same thing time and time again. That’s especially true when it comes to dates, as we started to see the same thing time and time again when it comes to locations and ideas.

