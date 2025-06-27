Bachelor in Paradise 10 spoilers: ABC sets the stage further

As many of you may be aware at this point, the Bachelor in Paradise season 10 premiere is coming to ABC on July 7. Are you ready to head back to the beach?

Well, one of the things that we should say from the get-go here is that this is hardly going to be the same show you remember, and for a number of different reasons. There are changes to the format, new challenges, a different location in Costa Rica, and of course some of the Goldens coming on board for the first time.

If you head over to the official Bachelor in Paradise Instagram page right now, you get a solid reminder that ABC wants you to know about a lot of these changes in advance. This is clearly not a situation where they are out to blindside you with something.

Now as for whether or not new elements will boost the show’s ratings, that remains to be seen. We do not necessarily think that the series is going to get a boost of an audience just because contestants have air condition. A lot is really going to come down to casting and whether some of the people on-screen pop. The problem is that, unlike Love Island, we have already seen a lot of these people … and not all of them necessarily have big audiences already. They may need to do something here that is a little bit different from what we’ve seen already in the event that they are going to bring more buzz back to the franchise further down the line.

