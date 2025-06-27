Bachelor in Paradise 10 spoilers: Wells Adams on changes

Entering Bachelor in Paradise season 10 on ABC next month, it appears as though the overarching theme will be quite simple: Change.

For now, just think about it in the following way — for the first time since the beginning, the reality offshoot is in Costa Rica rather than Mexico. Meanwhile, there is a new showrunner and a whole new group of cast members in the Goldens. We hope that some of the older contestants are able to make a connection, but whether that happens is to be seen. A lot of this is a big experiment, and the end results could just be drama and total chaos. (To be honest, don’t you still need that for this show?)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see other reactions and reviews!

One of the people who certainly knows a lot about chaos is Wells Adams, who actually is the elder statesman at this point — he has been around Paradise longer than any of the other on-screen personalities. Speaking to Extra, he does make it clear that one part of the series will still be similar to what existed in the past — the heat:

There’s going to be a lot of changes in ‘Paradise’ this season. One of them is a brand-new location, which it looks freaking beautiful… very hot … I’m invested in their relationships because I’m with them and kind of like sherpa-ing them through this weird experience, so, yeah, for me, I like to be involved with it, and I’ve made some amazing friends.”

Ultimately, we think that so long as there is at least one or two long-term relationships that come out of the season, isn’t the show somewhat of a success? We are not really coming into this with loftier expectations than that.

Related – Get some more news when it comes to Bachelor in Paradise right now, including with the cast

What are you the most eager to see at this point entering Bachelor in Paradise season 10?

Do you think we are going to see engagements? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







