Dexter: Original Sin season 1: Is a new trailer incoming?

As many of you may be aware at this point, we are going to be seeing the premiere of Dexter: Original Sin at some point next month. So, with that in mind, doesn’t it feel like there is going to be some more big reveals in the near future?

With that, let’s go ahead and make the following clear: We do tend to think that it is high time that a new, full-length trailer surfaces. After all, the last time that we heard about the prequel series, it was more than three months ago at San Diego Comic-Con. In this current world of TV where there are a million different things happening at all times, that feels like an eternity.

For those who have not heard all that much about Original Sin as of yet, it is set in the early days of Dexter’s career at Miami Metro, and will feature Patrick Gibson as the younger version of the character. Michael C. Hall is going to be returning as the narrator, and you are going to see some new characters played by Sarah Michelle Gellar and Patrick Dempsey.

A new trailer would shed some light on these people, but also raise the following question: What makes this show so compelling, beyond of course a desire for Showtime and Paramount to make money? Given that longtime producer Clyde Phillips is back for this, at the very least we do tend to think that there is going to be some sort of big narrative reason why this story is being told. We may just have to wait and see what that is.

Given that most shows do tend to release trailers around a month or so before a premiere, we are crossing our fingers and hoping for the same here.

What do you most want to see moving into Dexter: Original Sin season 1 when it premieres?

