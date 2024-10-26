Dexter: Original Sin: Patrick Dempsey on prequel series

We do recognize that there is still a little ways to go until Dexter: Original Sin premieres on Showtime moving into December. However, why wait to share some more info? There is so much to look forward to in theory here, especially when it comes to some of the new additions.

One of the things that the aforementioned network and Paramount+ did that was so smart here is bring on a number of TV veterans. Sure, you get the opportunity to see Dexter Morgan’s origin story, but also people like Patrick Dempsey and Sarah Michelle Gellar. Sure, it remains to be seen if these are one-season roles or a part of something more, but we are eager to learn a little bit more in due time.

While we wait, why not hear a little more from Dempsey? Speaking recently to The Today Show, the actor indicated that “[the] culture of the show has been a wonderful journey. It’s a great group of people — we’re having so much fun, and the crew, the cast, and the scripts are fantastic.” Doesn’t that sound like a good endorsement?

For those unaware, Dempsey’s role on Original Sin is that of Aaron Spencer, described as the Captain of the Miami Metro Homicide who has a long relationship (think decades) with Dexter’s father Harry Morgan, played here by Christian Slater. A big part of what lies ahead on this prequel will be seeing these relationships develop more, especially those closest to the title character.

If you have not heard, Michael C. Hall is going to be back as the narrator for this show — and we tend to think this will help set up Dexter: Resurrection, the sequel series presumably coming in the summer.

