Dexter: Original Sin: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Patrick Dempsey talk

As you prepare to see the arrival of Dexter: Original Sin on Showtime this December, you have probably heard about some big names. While one selling point for the prequel is getting to see young versions of Dexter and Debra Morgan, another is getting to see Sarah Michelle Gellar and Patrick Dempsey within this larger universe. These are some TV icons and in a way, they each are going to have a key part to play in how Dexter became who he is later on.

Take, for example, Gellar’s role of Tanya Martin, a CSI chief who wants Harry’s son to be great at his job. However, that doesn’t mean that he won’t utilize these skills for other purposes…

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what Gellar had to say about her part:

“It’s fun to sort of inadvertently be the character that teaches Dexter everything that he needs to know to really be a good serial killer, but all the while not knowing that you’re doing it.”

Meanwhile, Dempsey noted that his character, head of Miami Metro Homicide Aaron Spencer, has “known Dexter since he’s very little, he’s seen him grow up, … My job is to figure out what’s going on as the detective, and oversee what the detectives are doing. [Meanwhile] there is the father-son relationship and dark passenger and how he’s trying to navigate that. As the series progresses, that voice gets louder and louder and it’s harder and harder for Dexter to control that.”

So, just on the basis of hearing all of this, it does feel abundantly clear that there are going to be some pretty intriguing storylines throughout. Sure, both of these people may be important to Dexter at a point in his life, but neither plays much of a role later on. What ends up happening to them?

