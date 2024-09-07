Dexter: Original Sin premiere date: A September 2024 update

With us almost a week into the month of September now, why not discuss a Dexter: Original Sin season 1 premiere date further? The prequel certainly feels like it could in theory be one of the more exciting projects of this calendar year and for good reason. You have some big names like Patrick Dempsey and Sarah Michelle Gellar entering the world. Beyond just that, there are still some things about Dexter Morgan’s origins that remain unclear.

After all, it is fair to remember this: Dexter could be an unreliable narrator. Some of the things that he said in the original series may not line up with reality. There are chances to get a few different surprises here and there, and we are prepared for that already.

So what can we say at this point when it comes to a premiere date? Well, it begins by noting here that the series is currently set to air in December, and we foresee no reason for that to change. Odds are, Showtime / Paramount+ will kick things off in the first week or two of the month, mostly because there is no reason for them to push things back substantially later than that. It’s hard to promote a premiere right around Christmas!

Now, there is at least a small chance that a formal premiere date could be announced this month but in the end, we tend to think it is a little more likely that we are going to get official news next month. Showtime may not hurry along an announcement here and we have to be prepared for that. The most important thing is that 1) they remind people that Michael C. Hall is involved in the project and 2) they get people excited for a story where they know where things are going long-term. This is a pretty hard thing to pay off in a number of ways.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

