Dexter: Original Sin spoilers: Sarah Michelle Gellar talks role

While it remains to be seen if Dexter: Original Sin makes a big splash or not when it premieres later this year, one thing is certainly assured at this point: The folks over at Paramount+ and Showtime have worked overtime to make sure that it garners some attention. How else can you really describe what they’ve done in terms of casting?

It is true that both the roles of Dexter Morgan and Deb are being played by relative newcomers (at least in the eyes of the mainstream), you have around them an impressive group that includes the likes of Christian Slater, Patrick Dempsey, and Sarah Michelle Gellar, who is going to play Tanya, a forensics expert in the Miami Metro Police Department who also serves as Dexter’s boss.

Speaking per Variety about the role, the former Buffy the Vampire Slayer star did her best to indicate what excited her about taking on this challenge:

“I’m the scientist. You believe me as a scientist right? I do science-y things … We’re playing in the 90s. I’m used to playing these formidable women and she’s no exception, but she’s almost an even bigger exception because women didn’t run departments in those jobs. They certainly didn’t run the science departments, and they certainly didn’t do it in Miami. So you realize she’s gotta be pretty tough to be able to hang with the guys, although it’s great for me. I’m on set all day long and I’m the only girl. It’s actually my dream job!”

Ultimately, we tend to think the first season (provided there are several) will be a great introduction to this character — and hopefully, along the way, we’re also going to learn more in terms of why we’re not seeing Tanya around later on for the start of Dexter proper. The same goes for Dempsey’s character, and perhaps others who are mentioned over time.

