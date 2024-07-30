Dexter: Resurrection premiere date: Early intel from Showtime

We are still reeling to a certain extent from the news that a Dexter: Resurrection is going to be coming to Showtime. We genuinely thought that New Blood would be the last one for Michael C. Hall as the title character, and for good reason. The guy died! What else can you really do?

Well, here’s the thing: It certainly feels like there are going to be more stories to tell, and it also does not feel like Dexter Morgan is going to be some ghost. Nobody has come out and said 100% that his character is somehow still alive, but you can read the tea leaves on a number of things and draw some particular assumptions. There would not be anywhere near the amount of enthusiasm that there is if we were looking at a show featuring an undead Dexter at the center of it.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see all of our Dexter: Resurrection coverage!

As great as it is to know that this series is going to exist, there is another important question to think about for now: When will you actually see these next episodes air? Well, Paramount+ with Showtime (in other words, the new name for Showtime) has already come out and said that the spin-off is getting set to arrive next summer, and the hope here is that at some point early next year, we will have a chance to learn more about the cast. A show like this can be turned around rather quickly, so you do not have to worry about that.

As for why Dexter is coming back in the present at all…

From this vantage point, this is not some incredibly-hard question to answer. We are talking here about money! Paramount wants more franchises and beyond just that, they are willing to do whatever they can in order to make sure they have more of them.

Related – When will the start of Dexter: Resurrection take place?

What do you most want to see moving into Dexter: Resurrection over at Showtime?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! We’ve got a lot more update coming and of course, we don’t want you do miss them.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







