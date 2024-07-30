Dexter: Resurrection spoilers: Michael C. Hall talks return

There were several surprises that came out through San Diego Comic-Con this past weekend, but Dexter: Resurrection has to be at the top. How can it not? We are talking here about a show that is going to be completely altering the potential ending to Dexter: New Blood and bringing a character back from the dead … or, at least so it seems.

How is all of this going to play out — and how does Dexter survive, provided he does? There is a lot to get into here, no doubt…

In a new interview with Variety, star Michael C. Hall plays things very close to the chest when it comes to how exactly his character could be coming back — other than noting that “it was really cold out there.” This is likely a reference to how Dexter might have survived out in Iron Lake, where he was clearly bleeding out. There may have been a way where he was discovered in enough time for him to end up surviving but even still, how many people would help him? Would he stick around the town?

The only other thing that Hall mentions in here is that Resurrection will pick up not too long after the events of New Blood, and that he did not take a return as the character lightly. However, he noted the enthusiasm from him and a lot of other people towards telling more stories within this world. It goes without saying here, but Paramount+ (which has brought Showtime more and more under its umbrella) wants as many different spin-offs and prequels to their franchises as possible. It is what has made them so profitable when it comes to the greater Yellowstone world, and they are trying to apply this elsewhere.

