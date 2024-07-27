Dexter: Resurrection theory: Is Dexter Morgan really still alive?

While there have been a couple of major surprises this weekend at San Diego Comic-Con, the biggest one is quite simple: Dexter: Resurrection. How in the world is this show a thing? It is a mystery we are still working to actively piece together.

For now, here are the assorted details that we’ve got from the convention. Michael C. Hall is poised to star in the new series, which is also meant to be set in the present. How in the world is this possible? For those of you who watched Dexter: New Blood, you know that the title character was killed in the finale. We saw him die … or did we?

The obvious preliminary theory here is that Dexter did not actually die and that somehow, this new series will find him still out there. It would mean that he is likely somewhere new once more after everything blew up in upstate New York for him. It would also likely mean another new cast. Shooting for this series is poised to start in the new year, so there will be opportunities for other details to start to leak out.

The other theory to wonder about for now is rather simple: That Dexter is actually going to be a spirit to Harrison, similar to what both Harry and Deb were to him across the original show and then also New Blood. However, if this is really the case, isn’t the title super-misleading? Just hearing the word “resurrection” obviously implies that the character is not fully gone, and that is going to invoke a lot of different emotions.

There is certainly criticism already that Showtime just won’t let this guy die, but at the same time, remember that New Blood was pretty entertaining for the most part. Also, viewers hated the finale and this franchise makes a lot of money. If there is one thing that could undo the death of one Dexter Morgan, it is the possibility of making a ton of money off of his surprising comeback.

