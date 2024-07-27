Dexter: Origin Sin premiere date: Showtime narrows it down

For anyone out there eager to see a Dexter: Origin Sin premiere date, let’s just say it is coming far earlier than expected!

Today, the folks at Paramount+ / Showtime confirmed that the series starring Patrick Gibson as the younger version of the title character is going to return in December. There is no date beyond this as of yet, but absolutely there is plenty of time for that to be confirmed. Even though you can argue that the prequel is pretty needless when we consider what has already been confirmed in the original show, it absolutely could be entertaining! Also, remember the fact that Clyde Phillips is involved and he knows the character better than almost anyone. The other person up there with him is Michael C. Hall, and it has now been confirmed that he will serve as the narrator for the prequel.

Below, you can see the Dexter: Original Sin synopsis with more information about what’s ahead:

Set in 1991 Miami, DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN follows Dexter (Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry (Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcements’ radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.

In the months ahead, it is fair to argue that there will be new trailers for what lies ahead here, and also a real push to ensure that viewers check it out. In addition to the established IP, they have also done a good job of stacking the series with some pretty big names. Just consider the fact that we’re getting the likes of Patrick Dempsey and Christian Slater in here!

