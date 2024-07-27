Dexter: Resurrection, with Michael C. Hall, ordered to series

Just when you thought that Dexter was officially done for good in the present day, think again based on the latest news.

Tonight, the folks at Paramount+ confirmed that a sequel series titled Dexter: Resurrection is going to be coming up. Not only that, but Michael C. Hall is poised to star as Dexter Morgan! It will be set in the present day, so the question then becomes how in the world the character is still alive. Didn’t he die at the end of Dexter: New Blood? Did someone magically revive him? All of this is bonkers … or is it? (Technically, what we really know is that Paramount+ wants money, and the series has managed to draw an even bigger audience since its arrival on Netflix.)

In a statement confirming the launch of the new series (premiering in 2025), here is what Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global Co-CEO and President/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios, had to say:

“We are thrilled to have the brilliant Michael C. Hall reprise his iconic role as Dexter Morgan in Showtime’s most successful series ever … While DEXTER: RESURRECTION will appeal to the tens of millions of longtime fans, DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN will introduce a whole new generation of viewers into this iconic series by starting from the beginning, which is sure to satisfy existing audiences as well.”

We’re not even going to pretend to have no reservations about the idea of bringing the character back, but at the same time, we’re also well-aware that we’re probably going to watch the new show a million times over. The truth is that a lot of New Blood was infinitely better than the final seasons of the OG Showtime show. There were questions after it ended as to whether or not there would be a sequel series starring his son Harrison, but nothing has been confirmed or realized about it since.

