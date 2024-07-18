Dexter: Original Sin spoilers: First look at young Dexter Morgan

For those who are not currently aware, there is a Dexter prequel series coming to Paramount+ in Dexter: Original Sin. Is it something that anyone asked for? That is a valid question. However, we certainly do think that a lot of people will still watch.

First and foremost, let’s start off by giving you a few details about the series, starring Patrick Gibson and Christian Slater, for those who have not heard already:

Set in 1991 Miami, DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN follows Dexter (Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry (Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcements’ radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.

Above is one of the first images that has been shared from the upcoming series, which we hope we have premiere-date information on before too long. Given how recently the series was announced it is honestly surprising that we are already seeing photos from the set, but things are obviously coming together quickly.

For a series like this, the big challenge really is not too different from any other prequel that is out there: Working to find a way to justify its existence. We honestly know a good bit about Dexter’s origin already, and we certainly know where his story ends. Yet, Paramount+ is in their franchise era right now, where they are trying to use as many familiar IPs as possible to get people excited.

