Dexter: Original Sin prequel: Who is Patrick Dempsey playing?

At present, we tend to think that the Dexter: Original Sin prequel is one of more intriguing and also perplexing projects out there. There are multiple reasons for this, all things considered. While Paramount+ and Showtime are expanding more and more into franchise territory, it makes sense for them to want more of the all-too-familiar serial killer. Yet, is there any more meat on this bone?

After all, so many of us know how Dexter Morgan’s story concludes — and a lot of us are not altogether happy with it. Original Sin is not a project a lot of people asked for, but there could be plenty who opt to watch — especially with the Patrick Dempsey casting in mind.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see all of our Dexter: New Blood coverage!

Here is what we can say today. Per a report from TVLine, the former Grey’s Anatomy star has come on board to play Aaron Spencer, the Captain of Miami Metro’s homicide division and someone with a longstanding history with Dexter’s father Harry Morgan (played here by Christian Slater). In a statement, here is what Paramount Global Co-CEO and President/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios Chris McCarthy had to say:

“Patrick Dempsey is a beloved actor who is internationally known for the iconic characters he has played and his performances … We are thrilled to have him join our all-star cast of Dexter: Original Sin, the highly anticipated origin story of the franchise.”

Patrick Gibson is set to play the younger version of Dexter on the show, and you can learn more via the synopsis:

Set in 1991 Miami, DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN follows Dexter (Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry (Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement’s radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.

Related – Learn more about the cast for this show

Are you intrigued at all to see the Dexter: Original Sin prequel at this point?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — other updates are coming.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







