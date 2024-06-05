Dexter: Original Sin prequel: Meet Batista, LaGuerta, and Masuka

For those who are not currently aware, the folks at Showtime and Paramount+ have greenlit the prequel series Dexter: Original Sin. Are there understandable questions about whether or not this is necessary? Sure, but it’s also hard to be surprised about where things stand. Franchises are clearly a priority for the streamer right now, which is also why they want to ensure that there are also projects coming in the world of Billions and then also Fire Country over at CBS.

Now, let’s get a little bit more about the new additions to the Dexter Morgan origin story, shall we? We’ve already written about the younger versions of Dexter, Harry, and Deb being cast; let’s dive more into the younger cast members now, shall we?

According to a report from TVLine, the following actors are going to be playing younger versions of a number of beloved characters.

James Martinez – The Love, Victor alum is playing Angel Batista, who here is an “up-and-coming homicide detective who leads with his heart.”

Christina Milian – The actress / pop singer is actually playing the younger version of Maria LaGuerta, who on the prequel is Miami Metro’s first female homicide detective.

Alex Shimizu – Finally, the former The Blacklist recurring cast member (Tadashi!) is going to be appearing as Vince Masuka, “a forensic analyst who eagerly shares his expertise while relishing the chance to boss around his new intern, Dexter Morgan.” This is someone who had a habit for being the comedic fodder on the original show sometimes, so let’s see what happens here, shall we?

When are you going to be seeing the prequel premiere?

For now, 2025 seems like a safe bet — this is not something that has to be rushed and yet, at the same time we do tend to think that Showtime is going to keep things moving in a pretty steady pace.

