When Calls the Heart season 13 filming officially begins!

The wait for good news on When Calls the Heart season 13 is at an end — after all, production on new episodes is now underway!

In a post on her Instagram Stories, star and executive producer Erin Krakow confirmed herself that today marks the start of production. Admittedly, we were not expecting the cast and crew to be back in British Columbia so soon, but we are heartened (pun intended) to see cameras rolling and episodes being put together right away.

As for what the next chapter of the show is going to look like, it really begins with Elizabeth leaving Hope Valley alongside Nathan, Allie, and Little Jack in order to make sure the latter receives proper medical care. We do not think that the group will be gone from the community forever but at the same time, this is a way to help mix things up a little it in the early going. We know that some out there are hoping that Charlotte could in theory be coming back (it would make sense, given the story), but nothing has been confirmed at the moment. The same goes with whether or not many other beloved figures from the past will turn up.

If there is one thing that we can say with some confidence, it is that Melissa Gilbert will be back — thanks to Jack Wagner for spilling the beans on that. When Calls the Heart could be coming back as early as January, but that is going to come down to whatever the folks at Hallmark decide. They have shown a certain flexibility when it comes to release dates with this show over the past few years.

