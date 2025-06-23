When Calls the Heart stars Erin Krakow, Ben Rosenbaum marry

While you wait for more great news on When Calls the Heart season 13, why not celebrate some joyous news regarding the cast?

In a new post on Instagram Monday, series stars Erin Krakow (Elizabeth Thornton) and Ben Rosenbaum (Mike Hickam) confirmed that they have officially married. They kept the caption simple and many of the finer details private — which is similar to how they have operated for most of their relationship. While it is common knowledge that the two have been together for some time, they have also kept many major milestones low-key. Even this wedding is not something viewers knew to expect in advance.

Many of the actors’ co-stars have already commented with their congratulations, and that is hardly a surprise. After all, much like Rosenbaum and Krakow, many When Calls the Heart cast members have been around for the better part of a decade. The characters in Hope Valley are a family, but the same can be said for a lot of the actors and crew members behind the scenes. They work extremely long hours together to make the hit series.

It is also worth noting at Erin and Ben’s wedding is taking place a short period of time before production starts up on season 13 of the hit series. We imagine that from next month on, everyone is going to be working in order to ensure that the next batch of episodes are perfect. In the interim, why shouldn’t the two take some time to celebrate each other? We couldn’t be happier for them, especially when you think about how love stories are really the bread and butter for Hallmark as a whole.

