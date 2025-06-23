When Calls the Heart season 13 premiere date: Summer update

With us now officially into the summer, does that mean good news is ahead for When Calls the Heart season 13? For now, all signs seem to be pointing towards yes.

Where do we start? Well, it makes sense to throw a reminder out there that the Hallmark Channel series has been confirmed already for a season 13! As a result, we are in a spot now where we are sitting back and waiting for the next domino to fall: Production.

Just earlier today, star Erin Krakow posted on her Instagram page that she is back in Vancouver, which we hope means that she is about to start work on the new season. Remember that wardrobe fittings and some other pre-production activities will come before the cameras start rolling; it is our hope that this happens at some point in July.

What we are trying to say here at present is that there is a really good chance that you are going to get some various updates on When Calls the Heart throughout the summer. That does not mean, however, that a premiere date is going to be among them. Our general feeling here is that the show will not be back at the earliest until January, and of course that could be subject to change — Hallmark has started this show at some random points in the past before. They could easily do that all over again here.

What will season 13 look like?

We do think that the premiere could be somehow different given that it will feature Elizabeth, Nathan, Allie, and then Little Jack helping to make sure that the latter has necessary treatments. We do think that eventually, we will see everyone return to Hope Valley, mostly since it is hard to imagine the show ever moving too far away from it.

What more do you want to see on When Calls the Heart season 13 when it arrives?

