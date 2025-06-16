When Calls the Heart season 13: Is Melissa Gilbert returning?

Based on the way in which When Calls the Heart season 12 ended earlier this year, it makes a lot of sense to want more of Melissa Gilbert. With that in mind, we are pleased to say that there is more potentially on the way!

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jack Wagner himself noted that this story is one of the reasons why he is looking forward to returning to set next month. Meanwhile, it has also allowed him to stretch some acting muscles that he has not in quite some time:

“They have a backstory and a history, and I kissed her in the final episode last year. So that sprung a whole well of romance for my character … [It’s] given me the opportunity to kind of exercise something in myself that has been a little dormant for a while.”

There are a multitude of different reasons to be excited about a Gilbert return. For starters, we are talking about an icon thanks to Little House on the Prairie, and someone who has a lot of nostalgia attached to her. Meanwhile, we’re also looking here at a town in Hope Valley that almost always benefits from having new people turn up here and there. The more that we can get that, the better off we tend to think the show is the majority of the time. Sure, this is an optimistic series, but you also want to make sure that you have a reasonable amount of conflict thrown in here and there. It only serves to mix the series up further!

If last season was an indicator, we are going to be seeing season 13 come out at some point early next year. Fingers crossed!

