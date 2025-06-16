When Calls the Heart season 13 spoilers: Big obstacle ahead?

At some point in the relatively near future the cameras are going to start rolling for When Calls the Heart season 13. By virtue of that, what can we tease?

Well, first and foremost, here is your reminder that Hope Valley is always going to change and evolve — that has been the case from the beginning. While Elizabeth is going to be going through some struggles of her own thanks to Little Jack, there is also going to be some sort of separate event that rattles Hope Valley in its own way.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

Want to learn more? Then take a look at what Jack Wagner had to say to TV Insider:

“There’s going to be an event that happens, and I’ll just tease you a little bit, that’s going to be life-changing for everyone, and it’s reminiscent of what’s happened in L.A. recently … So that’s going to be the disaster and obstacle that we face this year as a community in Hope Valley, and it starts rather quickly. I don’t think we’ve had one of those for a while where the entire community was threatened, but that looks like the story we’re going to tell and the obstacle we’re going to face this year.”

Now, it may be hard to see exactly what Wagner is referring to here, but our current theory is that we’re looking at some sort of natural disaster like a wildfire. This is the sort of event that could easily be present within the world of When Calls the Heart that would rally the community together and create new stories and struggles for everyone. It would create some conflict and tears but at the same time, there could be light at the end of the tunnel. The town’s name is Hope Valley for a reason … right?

Related – See more of the latest When Calls the Heart season 13 premiere date hopes

What do you most want to see moving into When Calls the Heart season 13 when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







