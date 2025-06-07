When Calls the Heart season 13 premiere date: June 2025 update

Is there a chance that at some point this month, major news is going to drop when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 13? We certainly are aware of what the demand is for the next chapter of the series, especially in light of what happened at the end of last season.

If you needed a quick refresher, a lot of the next chapter of the story will be about Elizabeth doing what ever she can to help Little Jack, even if that means going away from Hope Valley for a while. We could see a larger exploration into the world for a little while and personally, that does make us rather excited — provided of course he’s okay. (Given that this is such an optimistic show most of the time, we are optimistic.)

So what are the chances we hear more about When Calls the Heart before the start of July? Unfortunately, we’d say that they are minimal for now. Typically, July is when production starts up and at this point, we’re not sure it makes sense to think we are going to see something different. Given that there are no external events that are factoring into the Erin Krakow drama this time around, we honestly think that this is going to be one of those seasons that, at least on paper, should go rather according to plan. That means it could be ready by January to air.

Of course, that does not mean that 100% it will air in January. For the time being, our advice is to just keep your eyes peeled for news throughout the coming months about the cast and the story; if we are lucky, Hallmark Channel will choose to make a start date official by the time we get around to the fall.

What are you the most eager to see at this point heading into When Calls the Heart season 13?

