FROM season 4 episode 2: Who was arrested?

We knew heading into FROM season 4 episode 2 that there would be carnage and yet, the big surprise happened in a way that we did not actually expect.

After all, in the closing seconds of the episode, we ended up seeing none other that Acosta end up in handcuffs by Boyd following an unexpected rampage through the streets in the ambulance. The irony here was delicious, to put it mildly. The cop felt lied to and like she was better, somehow more moral than a lot of the other residents of the town; however, she is the one who completely crashes out, breaks the law, and nearly kills both Kristy and herself in the process. That is without even mentioning everyone on the road. This was clearly a hugely dangerous situation and it speaks to just how desperate people can become when in this town.

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Obviously, Acosta could not get away, and she is far from the only person dealing with an immense amount of suffering at this point. Ethan, Julie, and Tabitha have all learned the truth about Jim’s dad and through that, they are dealing with grief in a wide array of different forms. Ethan and Julie both seem to be doing whatever they can to try and change things; their mother, meanwhile, feels almost paralyzed due to what was written on the wall of the barn. If knowledge comes with a cause, there is a chance that more knowledge will lead to even further violence. It is something you have to prepare for within this world.

As for Sophia…

Well, she’s off trying on glasses? Clearly, we are still in the “calm before the storm” era with her.

Related – Be sure to get some more news heading into FROM season 4 episode 3 when it airs

What did you think about the events of FROM season 4 episode 2 in totality?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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