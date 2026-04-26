FROM season 4 episode 3 spoilers: Ethan goes on a quest

Next weekend on MGM+ you are going to have a chance to dive into FROM season 4 episode 3 — what more can we actually say about it now?

Well, a lot of the seeds for the biggest storyline coming up were potentially planted near the end of episode 2, especially when it comes to Ethan and his road ahead. Remember that he had a chance to see what looked to be a vision of Jim, someone who told him to venture to the Lake of Tears. This is all a clear reference to one of Ethan’s favorite books, and also a series of events that we first saw play out back in the pilot. Suffice it to say, it is going to be really interesting to see just how everything is going to play out here over time as he recruits some help to get to his destination.

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To get a few more details now on what is to come, check out the FROM season 4 episode 3 synopsis below right now:

Boyd tries to save Acosta from herself as Julie digs deeper into her newfound abilities; Tabitha embarks on a desperate gamble and Victor joins Ethan in a quest for answers.

Ultimately, we recognize why Ethan would want to believe that he could save his father at the Lake of Tears, especially since he’s felt from the get-go that his whole family is on a quest. The major problem we foresee him having is also tied back to the pilot. In the RV, a pre-FROMville version of Julie told him that once people are dead, they can’t be brought back. Is that really the case? There is some irony to it, given everything that she is also trying to do in order to save her father now.

Related – Did you know that FROM was renewed already for a season 5?

What do you most want to see moving into FROM season 4 episode 3 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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