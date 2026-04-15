FROM renewed by MGM+ for season 5, will serve as final season

As we get prepared for the launch of FROM season 4 on MGM+ this weekend, let’s go ahead and note that we are fast approaching the endgame.

Today, the folks at the aforementioned network / streamer confirmed that the Harold Perrineau-led horror drama will be back for a season 5. However, the bittersweet news here is that it will be the final season. It does make some sort of sense that the show eventually does reach a proper endgame without it being dragged along. There will be answers, and we certainly hope that there will be some sort of emotionally satisfying conclusion.

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In a joint statement, here is what executive producers John Griffin, Jeff Pinkner, and director Jack Bender had to say:

“We are wildly excited to announce that we’ve officially begun work on season 5 … Which means we will get the chance to see our story to its conclusion. Which means questions will be answered. Answers will be questioned. And there will surely be a cascade of tears and terrors in-between. We are thankful for the support of our friends and partners at MGM+. And we are grateful beyond measure for the mad passion of our entire FROMily. We’re excited to share season 4 with you and hope it whets your appetite for what’s to come.”

Meanwhile, MGM+ global head Michael Wright added the following:

“Since my first meeting with John, Jeff, and Jack five years ago, when I heard their remarkable story, I have been looking forward to one day bringing FROM’s epic conclusion to our passionate fans … FROM represents the pinnacle of what MGM+ strives for; world-class talent, cinematic production values, and classic storytelling that keeps you on the edge of your seat. And to our incredible FROMily: we’ve heard you, we’re with you, and we promise a final chapter that is as unforgettable as the mystery itself.”

What do you think about FROM being renewed for a season 5?

How do you think that the story is going to conclude? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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