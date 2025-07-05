Matlock season 2 premiere date: A July 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to be hearing something more about Matlock season 2 between now and the end of July? Of course, it would make some sense for the veil to be lifted on when it is coming back!

Thankfully, this is where we are very-much happy to come in here with some optimistic news — it would be a surprise in the end that there is no date revealed by CBS in the weeks ahead. It is the common trend for broadcast networks to announce start dates for their fall shows before the end of July; why make an exception here?

When it comes to Matlock, it perhaps makes even more sense to start sharing more details within the relatively near future when you think about the show’s overall clout alone. It is one of the few major network shows with a real chance at some Emmy nominations, and we have to credit Kathy Bates a good bit for that. Meanwhile, the first season ended with a couple of jaw-droppers. Olympia knows the full truth about what Julian did, so what will she do about it? Meanwhile, Matty faces a key decision to face when it comes to Alfie’s apparent father turning up. It is something that could cause a lot of tension at home.

The stakes are clearly still high for season, but we do still imagine that there are going to be a lot of great character moments and plenty of fun. At this point, nothing less has to be expected from this show — and with this sort of quality cast from top to bottom. Be prepared for it to actually air either in late September or early October.

