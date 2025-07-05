Bachelor in Paradise 10 spoilers: EP on new format, nostalgia

In just a couple of days the premiere of Bachelor in Paradise season 10 is going to arrive — so why not hear a little bit more from the new boss?

For those who have not heard, Scott Teti was brought on board to oversee this version of the franchise several months ago and clearly, executives were happy enough with his version of the show that they have brought him on to The Bachelor in the same showrunner role! This is clearly someone who really did want to take elements from the first nine seasons and evolve them, but also dive all the way back to Bachelor Pad, the predecessor to Paradise that had more of a competition feel.

In speaking about the new season to Entertainment Weekly, here is what Teti had to say:

I would say that it’s all the things that people loved about Bachelor in Paradise with elements of Bachelor Pad, along with every cast member from Bachelor Nation in an elevated, sexy new style, elevated comedy, more twists and turns than ever before, surprises, and really storytelling that keeps people on edge through every rose ceremony. You will not know what’s happening, hopefully between four to five stories, not just one or two. It’s an elevated experience overall, and we’re really pushing the limits.

We’ve done a lot of due diligence on the creative end for months now, trying to experiment with elevated devices that we can put into the show, where we’re getting into the cast’s heads. So often, everyone falls in love so quickly in Paradise and what must be going on in their head? It will hopefully look and feel like a very sexy reboot of what everybody has loved for many seasons.

All of this does make us all the more optimistic about the season, especially when it comes to what the producers will be bringing to the table throughout. There is a cognizance here that the entirety of the season is important, and not just the start where you get to know the players.

