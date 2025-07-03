Bachelor in Paradise 10 spoilers: Are ‘multiple’ marriages possible?

Are you ready for the Bachelor in Paradise season 10 premiere to arrive on ABC? In just a few days, the series is going to be back.

We recognize that for a lot of people out there, the focus for this show is 100% the drama and we more than understand that. However, at the same time it does really feel like there needs to be some sort of engagement or successful romance after the fact. It is really hard for this show to match the immersion or the edginess of a Love Island and because of that, it has to bring something else to the table! Having successful relationships that last could be a great way to make that happen.

Speaking to Swooon, host Jesse Palmer indicated that there could be “multiple” marriages that come out of this season based on how it ended — but there are not any guarantees! He also went on to explain why viewers should be excited:

“I think fans are really excited for this new rendition of Paradise to come back … I know people have been missing it, and people wanted it, so this is really exciting … It just feels like there’s a lot of really big items and a lot of new dimensions coming back to a show that I know a lot of our fans just know and love and have been waiting for.”

Ultimately, the ideal Paradise is one where there is a LOT of drama throughout, real suspense at the end, but also relationships that last. This may be a lot to ask for but in the end, we do believe that it will prove worthwhile.

Do you think that we really could get multiple marriages out of Bachelor in Paradise season 10?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

