Bachelor in Paradise 10 spoilers: Host on change of scenery

The premiere of Bachelor in Paradise season 10 is coming in just a matter of days now, and you may know that a number of things are different.

Where do we start? You’ve got the Golden cast, plus also the presence of new challengers. Beyond all of that, though, there is a brand-new location in Costa Rica and a change of scenery that goes along with it. You’ve got air conditioning, for starters, so nobody is going to be getting stressed out in the heat.

Speaking to Swooon, one thing that host Jesse Palmer highlights that is different here is quite simple: The presence of the jungle alongside the beach, which could make things a little bit different:

“Not only did you have the beach element being right there on the ocean, you also had the jungle, which I think would serve as a great backdrop for story. It’s sexy, it’s mysterious, it’s dangerous. It played into a lot of different dates and a lot of different things that we were able to do throughout the course of the season, as well.”

The most important thing that we personally need from Bachelor in Paradise at this point is simple: Real love stories. The show doesn’t have the spice of Love Island and with it being so successful at this point, it really does need to do something else different to stand out. It can find that via credibility. This was a show that at one point produced a lot of engagements and/or marriages, but it has fallen a little bit short of that more recently — can things change now? (We recognize that the idea of recency is objective in the first place, as we have not been back down to Paradise over the past couple of years.)

