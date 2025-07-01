Bachelor in Paradise season 10: See the full July schedule!

The premiere of Bachelor in Paradise is coming to ABC next week, but why wait to see a full schedule for what’s coming?

Today, the network confirmed what you can expect over the course of the whole month, with a surprise twist thrown in there! It goes without saying that, following the premiere on July 7, there will be new episodes the rest of the month on Monday nights.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

Meanwhile, and this may be a surprise to many, you can also expect a special Tuesday episode on Tuesday, July 15, and this is especially notable since this is when the Goldens are going to arrive in Paradise. Even with ABC putting this news out there early, there is still going to be a good chunk of people who re completely confused when they don’t show up during the premiere.

Why make the Goldens arrive late at all?

The simplest answer is that the producers want to scale people in so there is less of an issue introducing / reintroducing dozens of people at the same time. The older contestants are also the uncertain variable in the concoction at present. Sure, we like to imagine that they are going to be popular, but who knows if that is really going to be the case? It all comes down to their own approach to Paradise and whether or not there is any drama.

Let’s be real for a moment: Paradise mostly exists for the drama. Once everyone starts to get coupled up, this is a show that has a tendency to become a little bit boring. It will not be altogether easy to change that unless production has plans.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Bachelor in Paradise right now, including another preview

What are you most eager to see moving into Bachelor in Paradise season 10 throughout the month?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







