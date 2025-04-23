House of the Dragon season 3 spoilers: See Ser Adrian, Ser Luthor

For those who are not currently aware, filming for House of the Dragon season 3 has already entered production. With that in mind, why not get a better sense as to exactly what is ahead?

According to a new report from TVLine, you are going to see three new characters coming on board in Ser Adrian Redfort, Ser Luthor Largent, and then Ser “Bold” Jon Roxton. We do not think it is too hard to figure out exactly what their positions are within the world of Westeros, and they will played respectively by Barry Sloane (Revenge, Longmire), Tom Cullen (Downton Abbey), and then finally Joplin Sibtain (Andor).

Why is it so important that we have characters like this at this point? Ultimately, we think it is simply titled to some of the important battles that could be coming. Namely, we are talking about the Battle of the Gullet, which we do tend to think is going to transpire pretty early on this season. It is something that we honestly thought we were going to get at the end of last season, but that did not end up coming to pass.

We already know at this point that there are a lot of other House of the Dragon characters who are going to be joining the fray moving into the third season, but we hope you are prepared to wait a while to get information on some of them. After all, it is worth noting that we are going to be stuck waiting for a really long time to see the fruits of the whole team’s labor.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

