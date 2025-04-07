House of the Dragon season 3 premiere date: April 2025 update

With us now moving into April 2025, are we inching ever closer to a House of the Dragon season 3 premiere date?

If you did miss the rather glorious (and recent) update about the fantasy epic, production has already kicked off for the next batch of episodes. We imagine that this is going to be a process that lasts for the next several months at least, and of course there are some huge action pieces coming! All signs point right now to the Battle of the Gullet being a major event within the first few episodes, one that could kill off more characters and feature a lot of dragons.

As great as it is to see filming underway for the HBO show, this is where we do need to share the bad news: You will not get a premiere date anytime soon. The network already has a pretty clear plan for what the next year or two is going to look like, and that could include House of the Dragon airing around next summer or if not then, early fall. They have plenty of shows before then and honestly, it is hard to imagine episodes being ready before then when you consider all of the visual effects.

So could there be any other news on season 3 revealed over the next several weeks? It is possible but if it happens, we tend to think that it will be tied on some level to either casting or some specific story plans. This is a tight-lipped production, though, and with that in mind, you really cannot expect too much.

What are you most eager to see moving into House of the Dragon season 3?

When do you think the show will actually come back on the air? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and also come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

