House of the Dragon season 3 filming starts, new casting info

For everyone out there eager to see House of the Dragon season 3 premiere on HBO down the road, let’s just say we have big news!

Today, the network officially indicated that production on the new batch of episodes is formally underway; we personally think the series will return at some point in 2026, so that is something to look forward to further down the road.

Beyond the filming announcement today, the folks at HBO confirmed that Tommy Flanagan as Ser Roderick Dustin and Dan Fogler as Ser Torrhen Manderly will be a part of the cast. Meanwhile, the returning cast includes the likes of Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin, and Abubakar Salim.

So what will the story be moving forward?

Well, the primary thing to note at this point is that we are going to see the Battle of the Gullet, something that is really well-known as a key showdown for those out there who love Fire & Blood. We know that there was a lot of hope out there that the show was going to include that at the end of season 2, but that did not happen for a wide array of different reasons.

Now, let’s just hope that the new season is going to throw a wide array of different twists and turns our way — we do think that there will be a lot that adheres to the source material, but we’ve come to expect a few changes here and there at this point.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

