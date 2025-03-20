House of the Dragon season 3: A new behind-the-scenes update

For those who follow the world of HBO’s House of the Dragon rather closely, there are very much exciting things in the works! After all, indications are that we’re going to get production updates this spring as the Game of Thrones prequel manages to get another ambitious chapter underway.

Also, here is a quick reminder that the show is looking to hit the ground running; after all, the Battle of the Gullet is one of the iconic showdowns from Fire & Blood and we know that originally, there were many expecting it to be a part of season 2.

So what can we say about where things now stand behind the scenes? Well, let’s make it clear that table reads are already transpiring when it comes to the cast! Many of the main actors have come together to see and discuss the story unfolding for the first time, which should set a great foundation for the next several months. All signs are that the show will be in the works until at least late summer or the fall; after that, it will go into post-production, a process that takes a long time due to all of the special effects required here.

While you do wait for this chapter of the franchise to come back, remember that there is also some other good stuff ahead in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. This prequel has already been filmed, and the plan is for it to come to HBO at some point before the end of the calendar year. It is only six episodes, and it should be a little bit smaller in scope than what we are seeing from Rhaenyra and Alicent’s story.

What are you most eager to see entering House of the Dragon season 3 when it arrives?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

