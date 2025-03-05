House of the Dragon season 3 premiere date: March 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to get an official House of the Dragon season 3 premiere date between now and the end of March? What about news on the prequel in general?

With a show like this, it is of course worth noting that there are a number of different things that we can state, with the jumping-off point being the following: The show is slated to start production this month! There have been a number of teases that this is coming, and we hope to get more official intel before too long.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

Now, unfortunately, comes the bad news: We are going to be waiting a rather long time to see the third season arrive on HBO. The plan here seems to be having it air around the summer of next year, which would make sense to try to keep it on a two-year cycle. We know that production will be ongoing until the fall, and that would allow for a great deal of post-production time. While you wait, there is another Game of Thrones prequel in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms set for later this spring; it is one that has already been filmed, and it designed to be smaller in scale than what we have seen from the other shows within this world.

Remember that in general, the plan for House of the Dragon seems to be for it to last four seasons; we will have to see if that ends up being the case but for now, this is what we are currently anticipating.

Related – Get a big tease for the Battle of the Gullet, a huge part of the House of the Dragon story

What do you most want to see when it comes to House of the Dragon season 3 when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some other updates in the near future.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







